210128_HT_Police Mug_0002.jpg

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department stands on Lexington Road on Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Basil Terhune)

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on Georgia Outer Loop 10 near Timothy Road at approximately 5:27 a.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle entered onto the loop driving the wrong direction, according to a press release from ACCPD.

According to the release, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta entered onto the off-ramp of the loop from South Milledge Avenue. Just before the entrance ramp of Timothy Road, the Jetta collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The driver of the Jetta, Lizzie Rouhlac, 81, of Watkinsville, Georgia, died at the scene of the crash, according to the release. The other driver, a 60-year-old man from Bogart, Georgia, was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

This marks the third fatal crash in the county in 2023.

According to the release, the crash investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Assistant News Editor

Ireland is currently the assistant news editor for The Red & Black and served as an events beat reporter in the Fall of 2022. She is a senior journalism major with a minor in music, and is passionate about storytelling and community news. 

Recommended for you