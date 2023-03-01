The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on Georgia Outer Loop 10 near Timothy Road at approximately 5:27 a.m. on Wednesday after a vehicle entered onto the loop driving the wrong direction, according to a press release from ACCPD.
According to the release, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta entered onto the off-ramp of the loop from South Milledge Avenue. Just before the entrance ramp of Timothy Road, the Jetta collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC.
The driver of the Jetta, Lizzie Rouhlac, 81, of Watkinsville, Georgia, died at the scene of the crash, according to the release. The other driver, a 60-year-old man from Bogart, Georgia, was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
This marks the third fatal crash in the county in 2023.
According to the release, the crash investigation is ongoing.