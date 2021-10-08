The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday around 4:45 p.m., according to an ACCPD press release.
Investigation indicated the man entered the Wells Fargo bank on Gaines School Road and gave a note to a cashier to put money in a bag. The man fled the bank with an unknown amount of money, according to the release.
The man is described as a thin white male, between 5’7” and 6 feet tall, weighing between 130-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, tapered khaki pants, a brown beanie, black sunglasses, a grey face mask and black latex gloves, according to the release.
ACCPD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have videos or photos, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775 or ACCPD’s Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060.