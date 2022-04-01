A 27-year-old person was reported missing on Wednesday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release. The person, Seth Stephen Evans, was last seen Tuesday around 9 p.m. at a local home improvement store, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
A witness said she last spoke with Evans over text Tuesday night. The release also said that Evans had not shown up for work that day.
ACCPD requests that anyone with information of Evan’s whereabouts contact Senior Police Officer Jamie Jones at 762-400-7389 or at Jamie.Jones@accgov.com.