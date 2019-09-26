The Athens-Clarke County Police Department seized approximately 2,370 fake THC vape cartridges earlier this week, according to a Sept. 25 ACCPD press release.
The cartridges were “homemade” and identical to similar cartridges produced by a company based in California, where THC is legal. The cartridges contained other chemicals with “additional health concerns,” the release said. Police did not specify the identity of the suspect or where the cartridges were seized.
THC is illegal in Georgia, and so is receiving shipments from other states where it may be legal. ACCPD warned citizens to use caution when purchasing vape cartridges because they might contain THC and other chemicals.
