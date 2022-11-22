Lt. Joseph Geiger and Sgt. Robie Cochran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department spoke about the department’s co-responder team at the Clarke County Republican Party meeting on Nov. 14. Their conversations centered around how they can assist the homeless and individuals with mental illnesses in Athens.
The meeting began with chairman Gordon Rhoden emphasizing the organization’s support of police officers and veterans. He also announced that they were selling signs for $5 that read “thank you to all our police officers who keep our communities safe!”.
After speeches and prayers from religious leaders in the community, Geiger spoke about his involvement with ACCPD and the department’s community involvement. ACCPD chief Jerry Saulters was scheduled to speak at the meeting, but could not make it due to another obligation.
“I know that it is our job to reach out to the community to build bonds and create those personal relationships with the community,” Geiger said. “But again, your police officers need to know that the community is there doing the same thing because there's some healing for us, too.”
Cochran helped to start the co-responder program in 2016 to pair police officers with licensed mental health professionals and address issues in which an individual is having a mental health crisis.
He began working with Katie McFarland, a clinician with Advantage Behavioral Health, one of 22 community service boards in the state that provide behavioral health services to ten northeast Georgia counties, including Clarke County.
“What I started doing, going through every police report that at the Clarke County Police Department the first year that we did this, I went through 18,042 reports… by hand, because there's no other way to really do it in the case that I'm looking for,” Cochran said. “I did not diagnose. I'm looking for signs and symptoms, people's names that stick out to me. Something that the officer said in the report that sticks out, ‘Hey, this could be mental health.”
Cochran said he has not made an arrest in six years. He talked to around 30 agencies across the state and country about how to establish co-responder programs.
“I think every agency in the state of Georgia right now that has a co responder team has come to Athens to figure out how we did it,” Cochran said.
While the program is allotted for seven teams, they are currently operating at one because their clinicians were no longer able to work with them, due to various reasons including a promotion and moving out-of-state.
“I think the direction that we're going now, we're going to have to kind of think outside the box again, and kind of reinvent the wheel yet again, after we've already had a system that works,” Geiger said. “I think the combination that we're dealing with now is going to have to be more fluid, we’re going to be more appealing to someone who's a licensed person.”
After explaining the program, Geiger and Cochran responded to member’s concerns about homelessness in the county.
“It's not against the law to panhandle,” Geiger said in response to concerns about homeless people approaching individuals’ cars and asking for money. “It is against the law to aggressively panhandle.”
Homeless individuals are not allowed to reside on private property or form encampments on medians that interfere with roadway projects enforced by the Department of Transportation, Geiger said.
“What we tried to do was be very sensitive to what circumstances were happening with people when they're sleeping on county property because of public access, and it kind of changes the dynamics for us a little bit,” Geiger said. “Seeing that that becomes an issue for us, we give them a 72 hour notice. And once they get that 72 hour notice, they have to be gone or they'll be arrested for criminal trespassing.”