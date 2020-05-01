Members of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department discussed a recently-implemented training program designed to reduce officers’ use of force at a virtual police advisory board development task force meeting Thursday.

The ACCPD began using Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics training in January. The training teaches officers tactics used to reduce the likelihood of having to use force, said Lt. Harrison Daniel.

Every officer in the department has received the ICAT training and every new officer will receive the training “before they hit the road,” Daniel said.

The department saw six officer-involved shootings between March 8 and Oct. 21, 2019. The now-former Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Ken Mauldin, found no criminal wrongdoing in any of them.

ACCPD Chief Cleveland Spruill said the ACCPD had an “unprecedented” year for the number of officer-involved shooting incidents in 2019, and said the department has an obligation to prevent the use of lethal force, whether or not it is justified.

“Our ultimate goal is the preservation of life,” Spruill said.

The ACCPD offered officers a total of 557 hours of use-of-force related training in 2019, but one-third of that training was about communicating with people in a mental crisis and avoiding using force, Daniel said. Another one-third was specialized training for the department’s strategic response team. The remaining one-third was training officers to use firearms and tasers.

Only 16.5% of citizen contacts the ACCPD had in 2019 resulted in a citation being issued, 3.3% resulted in arrest and 0.3% resulted in a use of force, Daniel said. The department received 64 complaints, representing 0.7% of all citizen contacts from 2019.

The majority of complaints are for service or conduct, which may involve an officer being rude during a traffic stop, Daniel said. The department received three excessive force complaints and two bias-based policing complaints in 2019. The remaining complaints involved policy, criminal violation or integrity and workplace harrassment or discrimination.

Spruill said the department reports and documents every incident involving the use of force, regardless of whether a complaint is filed. If the use of force is not consistent with the department’s policies, the department can undertake an excessive force investigation. ACCPD policy is to investigate all officer-involved shootings.

The ACCPD’s Office of Professional Responsibility conducts investigations into complaints of brutality, illegal acts and violations of civil rights by police. Daniel is currently the only member of the office, but Spruill said he approved another person to join the office in July.

When the ACCPD receives a complaint against an officer, the complaint is classified by nature and severity. Minor complaints are handled by the officer’s direct supervisor, and more complex or controversial complaints can lead to an administrative investigation. If an officer is accused of illegal conduct, a separate criminal investigation begins.

When an officer is found to have violated department policy, the department generally uses progressive discipline, Daniel said. Progressive discipline means that disciplinary actions start off less severe, but increase in severity with repeated or more severe violations. Less severe actions do not result in the officer losing pay or their rank, while more severe actions can result in suspension without pay, demotion or termination.

Spruill clarified disciplinary action is not always progressive and can lead straight to termination if an officer commits a crime or does something “egregious.”