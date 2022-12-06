Ross Watson has worked on every election in Athens since 2018. He said he wanted to be involved and has grown closer with citizens in the community. This year, the polling official is working at the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center during the runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
“It’s a great way to meet people — great way to be of service that they need, seriously,” said Watson said.
When asked about today’s voting numbers, Watson said that they were relatively low, however early voting has been “outstanding.”
The polling director told members of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) that the official count at 1 p.m. was 215 people. However, Watson predicts there will be bursts throughout the day.
“This morning we had a line of 20 people out here before 7 o’clock, and that’s very unusual, especially standing out in the pouring rain,” Watson said. “We’ve had lines come and go, but most of the time, it’s been pretty open.”
Watson said this precinct only houses about 4,000 Athenians, so the low numbers are relative to this amount. Yet as he referred back to the first day of early voting numbers he said that almost 1,200 people came to his polling precinct.
According to Watson, fellow polling officials bet on how many people will come that day. He predicts that there will be lines again at 3 p.m. o’clock and another around 7 p.m. before the polls close, but it is hard to tell. Watson expects to be finished tallying ballots around 8:30 p.m. tonight.