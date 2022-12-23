Severe winter weather is on its way to Athens. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency ahead of an arctic blast that has impacted much of the U.S. and is predicted to bring low temperatures and strong wind to Georgia.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for patchy black ice, a wind chill advisory and a wind advisory for both Clarke and Oconee counties. While the black ice is expected to subside Friday morning, the wind and wind chill will last longer.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph — which could cause power outages — are expected to last until Friday night. Wind chills as low as 5-9 degrees below zero are expected to last until noon on Saturday.
The weather has impacted the operating hours for some places. The University of Georgia announced that all campuses would be closed on Friday. The Athens Regional Library System also announced in a news release that its locations will open at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
A few locations will provide emergency shelter from the weather for those who need it, including the Athens Area Homeless Shelter and Salvation Army.
Other resources and tips for how to handle the weather can be found on the Athens-Clarke County government website.