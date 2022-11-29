Attendees of the Athens Transgender Day of Remembrance met at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens on Nov. 20 to commemorate trans individuals across the world who lost their lives to violence within the last year.
The vigil, hosted by Athens Pride and Queer Collective, began with an announcement from UUFA Parish Minister Rev. Dr. Pippin Whitaker that the event was a safe space for participants to express their emotions.
Members of APQC spoke at the event, including President Danielle Bonanno, President Emeritus Cameron Harrelson and Social and Events committee member Adrya Stembridge.
“Today we remember how far we have come, and we grieve for how much work still remains,” Bonanno said. “Today we get to feel our hearts split open with the pain of every single time we have been harassed and hurt, ostracized and outed, and abused and assaulted. Today we find ways to put together pieces that are shattered with every lost member of our communities.”
Stembridge spoke next and mentioned the shooting that killed five people at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“The purpose of this horrible act and other acts against the trans community is to create an atmosphere of fear and hostility,” Stembridge said. “But we cannot and must not let that happen. We must face our fears.”
Whitaker lit a chalice to signify strength and perseverance through persecution.
“It's a symbol that we use in our faith in Unitarian Universalism to symbolize the light of truth in love, and how it shines through anything,” Whitaker said.
Stembridge – an Athens native who has played music locally since the 1990s – performed two songs, one produced by her and her friends and another composed by a Japanese artist.
Event participants then took turns reading from a list of approximately 390 names of the trans individuals whose lives were lost in the past year. The names came from Trans Lives Matter, an organization that remembers trans people lost to violence and suicide.
“As we continue to call out injustice towards our people, I hope that we'll see the names on this list grow shorter and shorter,” Jay said. “While the names of trans people who are in the houses of Congress, in our state legislatures across the country, and leadership positions of power, in the media, and in music representation too, will continue to grow.”
Transgender Day of Remembrance vigils occur across the world every year on Nov. 20.