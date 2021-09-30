Athens Pride has canceled its 2021 street festival and first ever parade, scheduled for Nov. 13, due to COVID-19.
According to an Instagram post from Athens Pride, the decision was made based on a variety of factors, including Athens-Clarke County not approving permits for events in the downtown area due to the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant.
“I would call it a postponement until it is safe for us to do,” said Cameron Harrelson, the vice president of Athens Pride. “We consulted with local health officials to determine what the best course of action would be — we looked at COVID-19 numbers and those were not great.”
According to Harrelson, the biggest consideration leading to the cancellation was the logistics of holding a festival downtown. The board wanted to require a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to get into the festival but it determined it would be too difficult to monitor.
“A festival zone is not a one way in, one way out type of situation where that can be adequately enforced and checked,” Harrelson said. “The decision was devastating for us and there were tears shed and long conversations had, but at the end of the day, our board was in unison when we decided that we wanted to do what is safe for the community.”
Karmella Macchiato, the director of the Kourtesans, a queer entertainment group that hosts drag shows in Athens, was sad to hear the news.
“I was looking forward to participating in and maybe hosting some of the events during the street festival,” Macchiato said. “I’m just really sad that we can’t have [that part] of pride for the community.”
Despite the cancellation of the street festival and parade, the committee will continue to have smaller events where vaccinations, occupancy limits, negative COVID-19 tests and mask mandates will be required.
This year will mark the second cancellation of the annual street festival following last year’s. The parade scheduled for 2021 was going to be the first hosted by Athens Pride.
While Clarke County has seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases since the end of August, its transmission level is considered high by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 44% of the county is fully vaccinated as of Sept. 27, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“As soon as we feel safe to have the [street festival and parade], moving into the new year, I would love to see us have something in the spring or before next fall,” Harrelson said. “Nothing has been decided yet.”