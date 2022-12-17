The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission voted to make the Prince Avenue pilot project installation permanent during a special-called meeting on Tuesday.
The pilot project began in September, and acted as a trial period of Prince Avenue’s design changes. These included converting it from a four-lane street to a three-lane street, the addition of a designated turning lane with two separate lanes for bicyclists and other safety features, according to the ACCGov website.
The pilot project was part of a large-scale infrastructure update on Prince Avenue. Through the 2018 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, a $350,000 budget was given to the project with a total budget of $4 million for the entirety of the Prince Avenue infrastructure update, according to the ACCGov website.
The infrastructure update is based on previous traffic safety studies and much of the input used to form the design and goals came from the Prince Avenue User Group, an appointed community advisory committee, according to the ACCGov website.
Daniel Sizemore, the ACC bicycle-pedestrian safety coordinator said that at its core, the changes are about safety.
“We’ve had a lot of crashes there and several fatalities in the last few years and so this was really a safety project,” Sizemore said. “This is very long overdue for various reasons.”
A community feedback survey was conducted to gauge support for the project by asking participants questions regarding their experience driving on Prince Avenue during the pilot period. In total, 1,605 participants responded to the survey.
Data from the survey was presented at the Dec. 6 mayor and commission meeting and showed that bicyclists viewed the changes most favorably, with nearly 90% saying the changes made Prince Avenue safer. Pedestrians were more divided with almost 60% saying the changes made them feel safer. Motorists, however, felt the changes made them less safe with almost 80% of respondents preferring the original design.
Micah Morlock, a managing partner at Georgia Cycle Sport, welcomed the new bike lanes, having used them during the pilot period.
“I can tell you from firsthand that it's nice to have separated paths between you and the cars,” Morlock said. “So, it's a little lower stress maybe in that regard.”
He also shared his frustration with the current state of accommodations for cyclists in Athens and suggested that better-designed and maintained bike lanes would be a major improvement.
“In Athens, we have had kind of piecemeal bike lanes ... But slowly stuff is starting to get better connected and this is just one more piece of connecting things together,” Morlock said.
At the Dec. 6 meeting, small traffic mitigation tweaks were recommended to be made to the permanent installation such as removing the transit stop at the intersection of Prince Avenue and Pulaski Street, adding raised pavement markers and adjusting the bicycle box on areas along Prince Avenue.
Mayor Kelly Girtz expressed his appreciation for those who worked on the project and how it set the groundwork for increased vitality in Athens by allowing for multiple projects to come from this, connecting the bike and pedestrian lanes throughout the area.
“This was a great example of a thoughtful and iterative process with everyone consistently looking for the best version,” said Mayor Kelly Girtz. “That really has gotten us to where we are.”