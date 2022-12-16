When Stephen Spillers’ eyes trailed up the length of a 25-foot-high pile of waste in March 2022, his heart dropped and his face unavoidably twisted into a look of defeat.
Seven months later, the pile is smaller but still sits below swarms of gnats. Peeking through the pile is a Starbucks cup, beer bottles tossed away and brown Amazon boxes.
Each piece is a burden for Spillers, who is the general manager of Recycling and Disposal Solutions, a Virginia-based waste management company working in the Athens-Clarke County recycling facility.
“It was like a gut punch every day,” Spillers said. “You couldn’t catch up. You couldn’t get ahead.”
If one person recycles a plastic fork lined with remnants of food or a Starbucks cup with sticky residue, it has the potential to contaminate a whole pile of recycled goods that would then have to be sent to an already overcrowded landfill.
“The landfill’s only got about 30 years,” Spillers said. “You might as well count 25 and find property somewhere else.”
ACC’s current landfill spans 400 acres but after taking in close to 300 tons of waste per day for multiple years, it creeps toward its capacity.
To make room for more landfill waste, a new hole has to be dug. Spillers said he believes the city should begin searching for land due to the resources and time it’ll take to create a new landfill.
However, ACC’s Recycling Division doesn’t want to have to start searching for more land. They want to preserve the current landfill for as long as possible by reducing trash intake.
“When we start changing simply by recycling more, reducing, not buying as much stuff, composting — we can make that 37-year stretch a lot longer,” ACC waste reduction coordinator Denise Plemmons said.
Methane and carbon dioxide gasses naturally emit as the garbage breaks down, polluting the air. Correct recycling would not only preserve the landfill but can decrease the greenhouse gas emissions.
Waste isn’t just accumulating at the landfill, though. Spillers and his team face piles of it every day at ACC’s Recovered Materials Processing Facility — where garbage normally shouldn’t be found.
Food waste, plastic bags, tires, old mattresses and metal are common items people tend to wrongly recycle, according to the RDS website. Spillers said they only bring about more exertion and time wasted for RDS, who is sorting through the items to send the unrecyclable pieces elsewhere.
In some cases, incorrect recycling results in hazards and broken machinery. In March, ACC recycling facility’s main machinery broke and all sorting halted. The pile of recyclables reached 25 feet high and stretched beyond the length of the building, according to Spillers.
Since one of their balers was fixed in September, the facility has been able to at least ball up the waste in portions and send it off to other facilities to be sorted. However, the center still lacks the machinery and the manpower, according to Spillers, to do the sorting themselves.
“Luckily, knock on wood, the [sorting] company we partner with is able to take material right now,” Spillers said. “I'm afraid that company's gonna say ‘Okay, we've had enough.’ If that happens, I'm stuck with the pile … it’s a challenge every day.”
Day after day, the large pile is picked at. But in the meantime — waste continues to arrive at the center.
“[Truck drivers] have to pick up downtown Athens at night. They come in here and they drop it right at the door,” Spillers said. “You wake up and there’s more [trash].”
Spillers said that money for new machinery comes from ACC, but what the facility really needs is a mechanic to get the company on its feet again.
With limited resources, Spillers said RDS will continue to struggle to get ahead of the growing heap of waste in their backyard.
Even while Spillers and his team dig into the pile, signs of waste decomposition creep into the facility and emit carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas that is the product of anything rotting in the open air.
“The more people that can understand what is truly a recyclable material, the better,” Spillers said.
Plemmons and the rest of the Solid Waste Department are working to educate community members about where their trash ends up and how to correctly recycle in Athens.
According to Plemmons, it makes the department’s “skin crawl” when May rolls around and students leave behind mattresses, clothes and food after moving out of their housing. Plemmons said all of those items end up becoming landfill waste when they could have otherwise been reused or repurposed.
“People are very opinionated about their trash, which is interesting. They don't want you to tell them what to do with it but they also have an out of sight, out of mind mentality — that if they put it in the trash, they have no connection to it anymore,” Plemmons said.
The department brought the community face-to-face with their waste with the annual Vulture Festival on Oct. 22, which was held at the ACC landfill. The event invited people to walk through the landfill to see where their trash was going and to educate them on the importance of vultures as a vital role in community waste.
“Trash doesn't go to this magical land or disappear,” Plemmons said. “It goes into this big hole in the ground that's gonna stay there for hundreds of years.”
Plemmons challenges people to “rethink waste.”
“Look at what you have – is it really waste? Is it really the end of its life?” Plemmons said. “The last resort should always be throwing it away.”