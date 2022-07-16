1-16-22_MasksOnBusGraphic
Vanessa Tam/Staff

The Athens-Clarke County government has reinstated its county mask mandate following a COVID-19 data report from July 14, according to the county website. Based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level in Clarke County is “High.” The CDC community level is updated every Thursday by 8 p.m. There have been over 200 cases in the county over the last week, according to CDC data.

The county requires a mask in public spaces and on public transport. The mask requirement is only in effect for private entities that choose to enforce the requirement, due to a statewide executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp.

The declaration will run through July 20 unless renewed or rescinded by the county commission, according to the county website.

Erin is the editor in chief at The Red & Black, where she has covered music and arts, Greek life and local business. She is a senior journalism and English major, and also has bylines in Matador Network, Apartment Therapy and Down South House & Home.

