The Athens-Clarke County government has reinstated its county mask mandate following a COVID-19 data report from July 14, according to the county website. Based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level in Clarke County is “High.” The CDC community level is updated every Thursday by 8 p.m. There have been over 200 cases in the county over the last week, according to CDC data.
The county requires a mask in public spaces and on public transport. The mask requirement is only in effect for private entities that choose to enforce the requirement, due to a statewide executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp.
The declaration will run through July 20 unless renewed or rescinded by the county commission, according to the county website.