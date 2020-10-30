This summer, Marcus Wiedower had some time in the hospital to reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic. A state representative for parts of Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties, Wiedower was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia in July while dealing with complications from a surgery.
As he was treated at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Wiedower could see the “top notch” hospital staff do their job up close. He also participated in briefings and conference calls related to the pandemic.
“I took the meetings seriously and passed information to my friends and constituents to try to promote the truth about the virus and how we as a state are dealing with it,” Wiedower wrote in a Facebook post. “I will continue to do so, but I also want to encourage my friends and constituents to wear a mask and social distance. This virus is not to be taken lightly.”
Wiedower, an incumbent, represented Georgia House District 119 during the 2019-20 legislative session. This Tuesday, the Republican seeks to be reelected over Democrat Jonathan Wallace. The race is a rematch from 2018, when Wiedower won by over 1,400 votes.
On top of his work in the General Assembly, Wiedower works as a realtor for Coldwell Banker Upchurch Realty. He graduated in 1999 from the University of Georgia, where he majored in landscape architecture and worked as a manager for the men’s basketball team.
Wiedower didn’t respond to multiple requests from The Red & Black for an interview. He did, however, release two campaign ads on Facebook that focused on his first-term legislative record.
Both Wiedower and House District 117 representative Houston Gaines sponsored a bill that required the Georgia Department of Education to provide guidance to local school districts in determining if a foster care child’s exposure to trauma has had an adverse effect on their performance in school. It passed unanimously in the state House and Senate. Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill on July 29.
This year, Wiedower is running on a platform of transportation and education, much like he did last election. He served as a member of the higher education and transportation committees during his first term. Athens-area residents shouldn’t foot the bill for transportation projects that wouldn’t affect them, according to Wiedower’s website.
“We don't need to be a donor county to Atlanta's transportation priorities,” Wiedower's website said. “Our tax dollars need to come back to our community.”
After a summer of protests against systemic racism and police brutality, Wiedower made clear that he still supports law enforcement. He called it “appalling” that there are lawmakers who want to defund police. A review of his Facebook found no acknowledgement of systemic racism or the protesters who filled the streets of Athens this summer.
Gordon Rhoden, chairman of the Athens-Clarke County Republican Party, said Wiedower has the full support of his organization.
“[Wiedower and Gaines] are balanced representatives,” Rhoden said. “They are not far-right extremists. Neither are they far-left extremists.”
The race between Wiedower and Wallace will likely be determined by the level of local support for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, UGA professor Charles Bullock told The Red & Black.
Wiedower will likely rely on Oconee County voters. High turnout in Clarke County, meanwhile, would bode well for Wallace, who won a House District 119 special election one year before losing to Wiedower.
The winner of this year’s race will play a role in the redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years.
