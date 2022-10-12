The Clarke County Republican Party held its monthly meeting on Monday night alongside special guest Congressman Jody Hice, Rep. Houston Gaines and Cshanyse Allen, president of the Inner East Athens Neighborhood Association.
This was their last gathering prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
The meeting began with the CCRP chairman Gordon Rhoden playing Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” into the microphone, before he introduced Rep. Hice. Rhoden said he and Hice have known each other for over 20 years, as Hice served as his pastor at a church in Bethlehem, Georgia.
The congressman for Georgia’s 10th district then spoke in front of the 50-odd person crowd for the last time as a congressman. Hice has been in his post since 2015, but lost his seat in the primary when he ran for Secretary of State against Brad Raffensperger. Hice described his beliefs to the crowd and that his time in Washington, D.C has been “an honor” and “a headache.”
Hice told the conservative audience that conservative values are under attack, fentanyl is taking the lives of many Americans, the southern border needs to be protected more and that gas prices are rising again. Hice said he believes the importance of these issues will be tested on Election Day.
“I do anticipate in this upcoming election that we’re going to see a red wave across this country,” Hice said. “I can’t go anywhere without people literally fearful of the direction our country’s going to fold.”
Gaines then spoke to the crowd about his campaign and also his successes as a District 117 State House Representative. Gaines is running for his third term against Mokah Jasmine Johnson for District 120, and shared parts of his congressional goals with the crowd, which included District Attorney oversight, law enforcement funding and gang enforcement.
Gaines praised audience member Ross Watson while giving his remarks. Watson called the Board of Election because he saw the increased homestead exemption, which Gaines worked on, was not on the sample ballot. When Watson called the BOE and heard they did not know what he was referring to, he called Gaines and said an adjustment was made, according to Gaines.
Rhoden added on to Gaines’ appreciation.
“We would’ve been messed up if he had not. One person, you are one person. All of us, together, cooperating, can get things done, but individually it’s hard,” Rhoden said.
The meeting closed with Cshanyse Allen, who discussed the status of the District 2 vacancy, since the BOE was sued by her organization.
Allen read out multiple open records she obtained and expressed anger as this would leave her district unrepresented.
Allen said her next step is trying to establish a meeting with Gov. Kemp, as lawyers are reviewing the legality of appointing a new commissioner.
The next meeting will be in November following the general election. Tuesday was the final day to register to vote in Georgia.