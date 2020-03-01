Four TVs and a cell phone were stolen from a residence on U.S. Highway 29 North on Feb. 21, the morning after a shooting left two people injured inside the same home, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.

A 60-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were shot in the residence the night before the burglary. Police arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault and battery on Feb. 21 for that incident. The burglary occurred between 2 and 10 in the morning following the shooting, according to the report.

The burglary requires further investigation, according to the report.

The televisions were worth over $1,600 total, and one of the televisions was damaged from the shooting the previous night, according to the report. The burglar had kicked the front door in, leaving several visible footprints, and the door jamb was broken.