The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections met during a special called session Tuesday, Sept. 20 to vote on a date for the District 2 commission seat special election following former District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker’s resignation via Twitter.
The board voted 3-2 in favor of the special election taking place on March 21, 2023 rather than Nov. 8, 2022.
Because the Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 890 in Feb. 2022, changing the boundaries of the ten districts in ACC effective Jan. 1, 2023, those voting in March will be residents living within the new District 2 boundary.
The decision was met with division from current District 2 residents and people advocating for a November election within ACC. The majority of the members of the board felt a special election in November would generate more room for error than a March 2023 election.
Reasons for March date
Rocky Raffle, the chair for the ACC Board of Elections and Democratic Committee appointee, voted in favor of a March special election date.
“The reason why I voted for March and the reason why I serve on this board is to ensure that we deliver a true, fair and accurate election. Having it in March gives us the required time to meet all the deadlines for qualifying and gives candidates more time to prepare for an election. Having it in November would have given a potential candidate only about two and a half weeks to mount a campaign to fundraise, to give the voters enough time to even know that they can vote, let alone vet their candidate of choice. But in March allows for all those things to happen,” Raffle said.
Adam Shirley, secretary of the Board of Elections, elected by the Mayor and Commission, discussed the complications that election staff would have in conducting a November special election.
“The way I looked at it was, first of all, there was no clean way out of this. There was no way to make everybody happy about that, unfortunately, and we had a very short turnaround time on this,” Shirley said.
Shirley said that considering the oath taken when sworn in as a Board of Elections member was what ultimately determined his vote.
“We swear to provide true and perfect returns of the elections. And I take that to mean that we will do all we can to ensure that the elections that we do conduct are done as effectively as possible so that we can give people as much confidence as possible in their vote and in the democratic process,” Shirley said.
Shirley explained that, because Mariah Parker’s resignation fell within 90 days of the Nov. 8 midterm election, the proposed November District 2 commission special election would have to be completely separate, with different voting machines and poll workers than those involved in the midterm election.
Hunaid Qadir, a member of the BOE, elected by the Mayor and Commission, also voted in favor of a March special election date after hearing from the director of elections and voter registration, Charlotte Sosebee, on what it would take to have a November special election.
“We knew, being on this board, there's a privilege of knowing what it takes to have an election. It's very simple to just walk in and press a button and cast your vote but we know what it takes to hold these elections. And I was not going to put our election staff in a situation which was next to impossible,” Qadir said. “I am very sympathetic to District 2 voters but they do have the mayor to go through. They can always go to the other commissioners if they have issues, but if the election went bad in November, it would have been a catastrophe for our county.”
Community representation
Dr. Cshanyse Allen, owner of Innovative Health Care Institute and president of Inner East Athens Neighbors, owns properties in the current District 2 and spoke at the Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 BOE meetings about the need for representation in the community.
“When you have a group of people that have been disenfranchised, that have been taken advantage of like the people in District 2, we need the community to stand up and speak about it and understand that this is happening in every day,” Allen said.
Residents in District 2 have been trying to go to Mayor Kelly Girtz for years, Allen said, but it has not led to change in the district for people who are just trying to take care of it.
“We've been robbed of that opportunity to vote, we've been robbed of the opportunity to have representation so now we have a sector of the community that is not represented,” Allen said. “We don't have streetlights, we don't have sidewalks, we barely have garbage pickup, hardly have leaf and limb pickup. We have absolutely not even the bare essentials. And to not give us representation is totally unacceptable. We should not have to wait seven months for representation."
Tammie Foote, member of the Inner East Athens Neighbors and resident of the current District 2, also expressed a need for representation in the community, opposing the March 2023 special election date.
“We, as a community will be left unrepresented until January and with the way the commissioners move and vote, there's a lot of stuff that could be damaging already to the area, even though they're already doing basically what they want to do to this area. And with no representation, we're done,” Foote said.
This sentiment was echoed by Willa Fambrough, one of the three Mayor and Commission-elected BOE members, who also voted against having the District 2 special election in March.
“People in District 2 don't have representation. And for me, it's unconscionable for people not to have representation when there's a way to give them representation. We had a way to give them representation, but we did not do that,” Fambrough said.