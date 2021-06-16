Two Athens area residents were arrested on June 11 as part of the ongoing investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nolan Harold Kidd, of Crawford, and Savannah Daniel McDonald, of Elberton, were arrested after the FBI received multiple tips that Kidd and McDonald had been inside the Capitol, according to an FBI affidavit. The tips included screenshots of Kidd’s Facebook, where he posted himself and McDonald with the caption, “Just made it home, I have tons of photos and videos to share with you guys.”
The FBI also obtained a Snapchat video taken by McDonald in which she admitted to entering the Senate chamber.
Kidd and McDonald also appeared in a video posted to YouTube by Young Patriot Society News, a channel run by independent journalists documenting political events. In the video, McDonald said she and Kidd were “definitely within the first 100-150 people to get in [the Capitol].”
According to the affidavit, McDonald said she and Kidd were ushered into the Capitol by uniformed police officers, who invited them inside and told them where to go. The affidavit said that Kidd and McDonald entered through a Senate Fire Door just after the Capitol was breached. Kidd and McDonald also claimed police assisted them in exiting the Capitol.
“[The police] were so nice to us, they were like, ‘We can get you out of here safely, just wait a minute until we can figure out a safe route,’” McDonald said to Young Patriot Society News. “They didn’t take our names, nothing. They said, ‘Alright, we got a place for you to go.’ And the cop snuck us out safely so we wouldn’t get hurt.”
Other suspects from the Jan. 6 insurrection have also said police assisted them in entering the Capitol. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, prosecutors have rejected the claims, pointing out that suspects passed through multiple barriers and were subjected to tear gas before entering the building.
When Kidd and McDonald became aware that law enforcement was searching for people who entered the Capitol, the social media posts were deleted.
According to the affidavit, FBI agents spoke with McDonald on Jan. 14, 2021, a few days after receiving the tips about her involvement with the insurrection and the screenshots of the social media posts. She was shown photos that the FBI believed to be of her in the Capitol, and allegedly said the pictures were her.
FBI agents interviewed Kidd the next day, according to the affidavit, and he said that the Capitol doors were wide open.
On March 8, 2021, the U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Columbia issued a search warrant for Kidd’s Facebook, according to the affidavit. The phone number associated with the account that had posted the photos from the insurrection was confirmed to match the one Kidd gave investigators during the interview.
The judge also issued a search warrant for McDonald’s Snapchat account, where investigators found videos and messages indicating she had been in the Capitol during the insurrection.
They are accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.