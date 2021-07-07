On Tuesday, July 6, elected officials and Georgia residents gathered for a meeting at Athens Technical College to speak about their beliefs and experiences regarding the upcoming redistricting process.
The Athens meeting was the fifth of 11 public meetings that will be held across the state to gather public opinion and aid the reapportionment and redistricting processes for the state House and Senate. The town hall was conducted by Majority Caucus Chairman Sen. John Kennedy and Rep. Bonnie Rich, chairman of the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee.
“Often when politicians hold hearings, they’re really holding hearings because they want to hear themselves talk. That’s not why we’re here,” Kennedy said in the opening remarks. “We’re here for the purpose of listening to you, and that’s why we’re going around the state.”
Redistricting is the “process of drawing new congressional and state legislative boundaries,” according to Ballotpedia. District lines are redrawn every 10 years following the United States census.
From the 2010 census to the 2020 census, Georgia’s population grew to 10,725,274. That means each Georgia congressional district will need to have roughly 765,136 people per district, according to a video played during the meeting.
Georgia has been accused of gerrymandering districts in order to help a particular party or candidate. This was seen in 2015 when Georgia did a mid-cycle redistricting, which activists said was to keep the Republican majorities in the state legislature. Concerns over partisan gerrymandering are making this year's redistricting more important than ever.
According to Common Cause Georgia, five of Georgia’s congressional incumbents ran unopposed in November 2016, and 81% of Georgia General Assembly districts had only one major party candidate on the November 2016 ballot — the highest percentage of any state.
The Athens meeting had many attendees speak. The speakers spanned from local Athens residents along with those from local advocacy groups.
“House District 83 where I live is 1 mile wide and 17 miles long, starting in North Druid Hills and extending to the southern border of [Dekalb County], covering portions of six different cities and nine zip codes,” said vice chair of Fair Districts GA Janet Grant.
Local activist group Indivisible Georgia District 10 also had several members speak. Co-Founder Jacqueline Elsner said it was important for lawmakers to draw a fair and accurate map so it wouldn't have to be completely redrawn every 10 years.
University of Georgia students and alums also spoke at the town hall.
Theresa Tran, a 2021 UGA graduate and community organizer for the Asian American Advocacy Fund, discussed her experience as a student teacher in Athens-Clarke County schools
“From listening to their stories and reading their work I knew that many of my students lacked faith in their capabilities of using their voice to impact their community for the better because they saw no one who looked like them doing the same in this county," Tran said.
Chris Bruce, the political director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, attended and emphasized the importance of protecting citizens' right to vote.