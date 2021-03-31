Over the last 42 years, Peter Ah has seen several corporate-owned chain businesses open and close throughout the streets of downtown Athens.

Ah, the owner of Kum’s Fashions, a sunglasses, shoes and apparel store on East Clayton Street, said he’s seen chains open with the hope of profiting from the high-traffic area of customers that downtown offers. But in the end, these businesses usually don’t make enough money to sustain the high cost of operating downtown, Ah said.

“Chains open stores downtown thinking they are going to make more money than they actually did,” Ah said. “They end up closing down because customers don’t come downtown for businesses like that.”

Like the other corporate-owned chains Ah has seen open over the years, Target is scheduled to open a new downtown location on April 18, said Tori Pfeifer, a Target spokesperson, in an email to The Red & Black.

Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Gap are just some of the corporate chains that Ah has seen open and die in downtown Athens over the years, he said.

“Those businesses usually fizzle out because they don’t see the numbers [in sales] they need,” Ah said. “To me, those places do better in places with big parking areas.”

Another chain to open

Cat Bobon, owner of Cillies Clothing, a vintage clothing, accessory and jewelry store on East Clayton Street, said she doesn’t mind Target opening downtown.

“I don’t really care,” Bobon said. “I’m glad people can buy groceries.”

With Target’s imminent opening date, other Athenians are concerned about yet another corporation infiltrating the downtown environment of locally-owned businesses.

Ginny Luke, a University of Georgia alumna and an Athens resident since 2012, said she is cynical about the new Target location.

Luke said she remembers when the Athens community heavily protested a proposal to build a Walmart near downtown. She said she remembers signs posted in almost every window downtown, urging customers to keep buying local and to “keep downtown unique and weird.”

Compared to Walmart, Luke said she hasn’t seen nearly the same response towards Target.

“The cynical part of me thinks it has to do with the socioeconomic vibe of both stores,” Luke said in a text message to The Red & Black. “Target is seen as trendy and bougie whereas Walmart is the low-end big box store. Although, underneath the red versus blue paint, they're basically all the same cheap junk and exploitative outsourced products.”

Urban echoes

Walmart is not the only corporation that the Athens community has protested against.

Bobon compared the concern about Target with a similar concern over Urban Outfitters, which opened downtown in 2015.

“The community was worried about Urban Outfitters, but after they opened, it was fine,” Bobon said. “People go there, and they come here after. They bring their Urban Outfitters [shopping] bags in here, but they still buy from me.”

With yet another corporate-owned chain business opening downtown continuing to spark debate amongst the community, Ah said he wants customers to remember the importance of shopping local.

“When people shop local, it’s good for everyone,” Ah said. “If I sell you a pair of Ray Bans, you pay the same price here as if you bought it online, but at least my business can make some money in the process.”