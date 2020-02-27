Tenants of two east Athens apartment complexes, Clarke Gardens and Athens Gardens, first received official notice that their apartments may be sold to a new owner more than three months ago.
Since then, the residents of the federally-subsidized apartments located off Barnett Shoals Road and Lexington Road, respectively, have been in a state of uncertainty, waiting for the potential buyer, Preservation Partners Management Group, to take over.
As of press time, it is unclear whether the current owner and manager, Ambling Management Company, and PPMG have closed on the sale, which was scheduled for Feb. 22.
“This has been sprung on everybody,” said one resident of Clarke Gardens Apartments, who spoke to The Red & Black on the condition of anonymity in December. “We heard and we knew that something was going on, but now … it has become real.”
Editor’s note: The Red & Black granted residents anonymity so they could speak without fear of retaliation or discrimination from their current or future property managers.
PPMG said it plans to purchase the apartments and renovate them pending funding approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a notice sent to residents in November 2019. Renovation could temporarily displace the residents from their apartments, but experts said they don’t expect residents to be permanently relocated.
At least 196 tenants could be affected by renovations at Clarke Gardens, while at least 188 tenants could be affected by renovations at Athens Gardens, according to the number of units listed by HUD. One Athens Gardens resident, Renata Hailey, lives with her five children in a two-bedroom unit.
Reporters from The Red & Black walked through the two properties in Athens and spoke with more than 10 residents, who, like the Clarke Gardens resident, expressed confusion over the possible renovations.
The unknown
On Jan. 22, PPMG said it expected to close on the purchase on Feb. 22. However, the company has yet to confirm the sale with The Red & Black. The date has been pushed back at least once already, as the notice sent to residents in November 2019 stated PPMG “anticipate[d] closing escrow in December 2019.”
PPMG did not respond to The Red & Black’s requests for comment on the status of the sale as of press time. Ambling, which has owned and managed both apartments since the early 2000s, did not give comment on the sale.
The Red & Black emailed and called the contact provided to residents in the letter and scheduled a call with PPMG’s CEO through their executive assistant. They did not pick up on the date of the scheduled call and did not answer questions sent via email. The Red & Black has called PPMG more than a dozen times.
If PPMG buys the property and moves tenants to renovate the buildings, the tenants are unsure of where they will go, despite the promises of compensation or substitute housing made in the November 2019 notice.
Some tenants don’t have adequate transportation or other places to stay, the Clarke Gardens resident said. While the letters promise to make accommodations the limited details concern residents. Even the possibility of moving for one month makes them worried about what’s next.
“My family is a family of five, so it’s not like that’s really easy … I can’t just pop in on people and be like, ‘Hey we have nowhere to go, can we stay here?’” the Clarke Gardens resident said.
Despite residents’ fears, experts said they will likely not be permanently affected should the purchase be completed.
Kimberly Skobba, associate professor of financial planning, housing and consumer economics at the University of Georgia, said that based on the notice letter and PPMG’s portfolio, she expects residents to be offered alternate housing within their current complexes during the renovations instead of being forced to relocate.
While Skobba does not expect the new purchase to result in permanent displacement, the letters have left residents of both communities unsure about where they are going to live if renovations occur.
"It would be nice if people could be more forward and let people know what’s going on."
— Clarke Gardens resident
If tenants are temporarily removed, they should be entitled to return to the property, Chad McCranie, an Athens-based attorney, said in an email. McCranie works with Georgia Legal Services, a nonprofit that provides legal services for low-income people.
Tenants are entitled to compensation for moving expenses and any increased housing costs, as stated in the letters and confirmed by McCranie in the email.
Long overdue
Although the Clarke Gardens resident said moving would pose challenges for them and their family, they said renovations of their apartment complex are long overdue. Their concerns with the maintenance upkeep and living conditions were echoed by several other residents.
“I think it would be good because I know these apartments are really, really old and a lot of them are in bad condition … but I’m just worried about not being able to come back,” the resident said.
Property inspections conducted by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs found that at least four Clarke Gardens units had insect infestations in 2017, according to audits obtained through an open records act request in October 2019. Inspections found that a different set of four units had infestations in 2014 as well.
Units also showed signs of mold, mildew or rot, among other problems, during 2014 and 2017 inspections. According to the inspections reports, Ambling provided documentation that these problems were corrected.
Renovations aside, residents said the lack of communication is frustrating.
“I guess we’ll leave when they all say, ‘Hey, you got to go,’ but it’s all confusing, and I don’t think anybody’s doing a great job with communication,” the Clarke Gardens resident said. “These are families out here with children. It would be nice if people could be more forward and let people know what’s going on.”
