Athens residents gathered around City Hall on Tuesday evening to voice their opinions on the proposed Public Safety Oversight Board, which passed unanimously and will now create a civilian board to oversee police activity in the city.
The Athens-Clarke County Government Operations committee, or GOC, completed their review of the county's Police Advisory Board Task Force's recommendations on Sept. 23 and recommended that the mayor and commission adopt an ordinance creating a Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board.
For some, the board comes with compromise.
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, co-chair of the Police Advisory Task Force created by Mayor Kelly Girtz, said that the team spent over a year doing research before passing on their recommendations. She said she has concerns with the changes that were made between the task force’s recommendations and what the commission voted on, and advised that constituents be wary of any potential barriers put in place that might cause civilian oversight to fail. However, she supported the commission passing it.
“We're in between a rock and a hard place,” Johnson said. “I think that we have more of a chance of ending up in what we want, as opposed to it being turned down completely. If it took two years for us to get here, I don't see it coming back to the table.”
Early on into the commission meeting, the commission chamber opened up to citizen input.
Some residents, like Charlie Upchurch, consider the Athens-Clarke County Police Department a model department, and as such, do not see a need for a Civilian Oversight Board.
“If it’s not broke, you don’t have to fix it.” Upchurch said.
Another speaker, Sarah Gehring, believed the ACCPD status as a model police department is exactly why a Civilian Oversight Board might be a good thing. Gehring viewed the oversight board as an auditor for the branch of city government that has the most contact with the public. In their view, the civilian oversight board has the potential to build trust.
Both sides cited the political unrest during the summer of 2020 as a factor informing their opinions.
Those against the ruling sported signs reading, “Don’t make Athens the next Seattle” and “Athens is not San Francisco,” while some of those in favor specifically cited the incident in which police tear gassed protesters in downtown Athens on May 31, 2020, as a reason the county should have a police oversight board.
Some residents also said that a civilian oversight board might decrease police morale.
“We're here because we want to support the police,” Athens resident Joe Block said. “They're already frightened of our city council, because they don't feel like they have their back, and as a concerned citizen and somebody who owns property here, I want to have police.”
Those supporting the oversight board countered, saying that plenty of other government workers, particularly teachers, described oversight and regulation as positive influences on their work performance.
“When I was a teacher, nobody said, well, she's a professional, just let her do her thing. They said she's doing a really important job, let's make sure that she has the support and the guidance to do so.” Amelia Wheeler said. “This is not a radical proposition, fostering accountability, legitimacy and transparency. That's a common sense goal.”
There was one on-duty police officer at City Hall. When asked their opinion on the ruling, they said they were unable to comment.
Ultimately, the commission unanimously passed legislation creating the oversight board.
In regards to the other recommendations the task force made that were not outlined in the final vote, such as no longer explicitly including people who have negative experiences with the police as members of the Oversight Board, District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker hoped to be able to continue to incorporate that feedback moving forward.
“With regards to the requests made for us to appoint people who have been affected by police, that ultimately falls upon us,” Parker said. “Though it is not explicitly spelled out in this ordinance, we do boards and authorities interviews, working in partnership with folks from the community to ensure good candidates put themselves forward who have perspectives to share that might be underrepresented in conversations around law enforcement.”
Moving forward, the Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board will advise the mayor and commission, the chief of police, the county sheriff and the county warden on the policies and actions their departments with the purpose of improving the ability of officers to carry out their duties and the relationship between their respective departments and the community.
The board will have the power to review closed law enforcement and corrections investigations, make recommendations as necessary, initiate studies upon request and review specific, substantiated complaints or incidents of misconduct against individual officers. It can also recommend general reforms. The chief of police, the county warden and the sheriff will continue to retain their current authority.
Members of the Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board will also receive training necessary to develop expertise in law enforcement and corrections oversight and community policing.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle clarified that for residents of Athens-Clarke County interested in serving on the Civilian Oversight Board, applications are expected to go live in early 2022. The nine voting members of the board will be appointed by majority vote of the commission.
“We got a lot of great remarks tonight,” Houle said, “And many of them focused on what I think is paramount to all of this, which is transparency, accountability and safety.”