On Nov. 17, cars lined up in the parking lot outside of Holy Cross Lutheran Church as groups of volunteers loaded boxes of food into the open trunks of the waiting vehicles. This is a common sight at the church. Every third Wednesday of the month, families of Clarke County School District students congregate at the church to receive assistance from its mobile food pantry.
Linda Azain, the coordinator at the mobile food bank, said the program is for families with Athens-Clarke County students that are enrolled in the county school system. It utilizes a drive-thru model where recipients come to the church and receive food to take home.
The program is just one of many initiatives in Athens-Clarke County to address food insecurity in the area.
Cooperating for kindness
Azain said that the church’s mobile food bank is done in cooperation with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia provides the food for the operation, and volunteers from the church and surrounding community come to help package and distribute the food to recipients.
In order to receive assistance, recipients are asked to fill out two forms that will be given upon arrival. The first form determines recipient eligibility to participate in the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program and asks recipients to demonstrate that they are below a specified monthly income for their household size. The second form is for food pantry record keeping. Sometimes recipients bring back food for two families, which the pantry allows as well.
The pantry wasn’t always a mobile operation. Before she began volunteering with the program, Azain said recipients used to be able to pick and choose the food items they received in person, but the food pantry pivoted to a drive-thru model at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Azain said that demand increased at the beginning of the pandemic, but has gone down in recent months.
“Last fall and the summer before that we were doing 150 families. Last month we did 20,” Julie Westphal, a volunteer with the mobile food bank said. “So we’re not sure if the word didn’t get out, but we've only got food for 30 this time.
“There are also a lot of places that are doing food pantries now. More than there used to be,” Jennifer Saye, another volunteer said.
The Presbyterian Student Center at the University of Georgia is one of these organizations.
Haley Lerner, a minister at the student center, said the Presbyterian Student Center’s food pantry was created in response to a lack of resources aimed at college students experiencing food insecurity. It is stocked with perishables, non perishables and frozen food and is available to everyone, regardless of enrollment status.
According to the food pantry’s webpage, recipients do not need to present an I.D. or proof of need, but the pantry is required to collect a name and phone number in case of any food recalls.
Barriers to break
Lerner said turnout at the pantry hasn’t been very high as of late, but she believes students may not know the pantry exists, or be reluctant to seek help with food insecurity.
“There is still a stigma associated with that, particularly as college students and some of the stereotypes of parents paying for everything,” Lerner said. “Well, that's not always the case for everybody.”
Although the Presbyterian Student Center’s webpage states that the ministry affirms LGBTQ+ individuals and other marginalized groups, Lerner said she is also nervous about the barriers that come with needing to walk into a building, particularly a church.
However, Lerner said that despite low turnout at the indoor pantry, she knows there is still a need for assistance. In addition to their indoor food pantry, the Presbyterian Student Center hosts an outdoor Little Free Pantry on South Lumpkin Street.
“I fill it every day,” Lerner said. “And by the time I get in the next morning, it's completely empty.”
This is echoed by Geoff and Connie Rushing of City of Hope Athens. City of Hope provides a variety of food assistance programs. The organization gives out free lunches and food boxes, runs a mobile food pantry and provides free weekend food bags to children enrolled in CCSD schools. While demand for some services is decreasing, Geoff Rushing said organizations like City of Hope are busier than ever.
Geoff Rushing said the need among school children has been particularly great.
This is because City of Hope responds to requests made directly by social workers and teachers at the schools they partner with. Based on what they’ve told City of Hope, this need goes up during the holiday season.
“[The schools] have told us these numbers have increased, these numbers are going to increase,” Geoff Rushing said. “And sure enough, we are experiencing that increase right now.”
The good news, Westphal and Saye said, is that people want to help.
“Everybody's willing to help the hungry,” Westphal said. “It's more than just our church. People have driven by and seen us and said, ‘What are you doing?’ And then they come the next month and volunteer.”
Lerner also said that her ministry’s team is well-staffed.
“I think right now the challenge is being able to get the word out and let people know that [the pantry is] here,” Lerner said. “But I think the reward is when people are using it. It's so exciting that we are able to help people in ways that they might not otherwise get help.”
The following map gives a list of locations of food banks and meal assistance programs in Athens as of December 2021. Additional resources and mobile pantry locations and dates can be found through the Northeast Georgia Food Bank's website at foodbanknega.org.
Please note that this list is not comprehensive. Information was obtained either through up-to-date web-page information of each respective organization, or by calling and asking reception at each number listed.
If you notice any changes or corrections that need to be made, you can reach out to Alex Anteau at soupesq@gmail.com.