One of the first things Marti Schimmel’s college roommate Ali Wimberly remembers about her is how physically strong she was.
The late restaurant owner was a fanatic for Bikram yoga, ran marathons and had a “rock-solid core,” Wimberly said. She was constantly in motion. Twelve weeks after suffering a near-fatal fall in 2017, Schimmel showed up at Wimberly’s door in the mountains of Tennessee and asked to go hiking.
“I was just in awe of her,” Wimberly said. “Just months prior, she had been in a physical rehab facility trying to learn how to walk again.”
Schimmel, 48, died on April 2, said Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson. She was the owner of Athens restaurant Marti’s at Midday and active across the community. Schimmel served on the boards of the Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation and AIDS Athens and worked as a charter donor for the Athens Area Habitat for Humanity's Build an Appetite program.
An open book
A graduate of Clarke Central High School, Schimmel left Athens to attend Converse College in South Carolina in 1989. Schimmel returned to Athens during her senior year to complete her degree at the University of Georgia, Wimberly said.
Wimberly, a jewelry maker from North Carolina, said she met Schimmel during orientation before their freshman year of college and was delighted to find they lived in the same dormitory. They connected immediately — both women had big, extroverted personalities and loved to be active. They moved in together their junior year.
“Marti was my shadow, she went everywhere I went, much to the chagrin of my boyfriend at the time,” Wimberly said. “We did everything together — shared clothes, spent a lot of time at Wofford College and the SAE [Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity] house, ate out a lot.”
Before settling into the culinary path, Schimmel served as a flight attendant in Boston. She moved back to Athens in 1997 to start her first catering company, an operation called Gourmet to Go.
Schimmel moved her catering operation to a small house on Prince Avenue in 2000, and within two years, her first full-fledged restaurant was born: Marti’s at Midday, which served light lunch fare, from niçoise salads and pimento cheese sandwiches to house-made blueberry muffins and cookies.
Though her operation expanded, Schimmel continued to cater through Marti’s at Midday. Schimmel and her food were “a part of everybody’s life celebrations in Athens,” Wimberly said.
Food was Schimmel’s love language, Wimberly said. Her food was how she expressed her love for family, friends and members of the community. If she wasn’t cooking for the community, she was donating food and gift certificates to charitable events and organizations.
Natalie Bradley, an artist and the city of Oglethorpe’s downtown development authority director, worked under Schimmel over 20 years ago and considers the restaurant owner her first mentor. Schimmel helped Bradley launch her event planning business in 2003.
Bradley was instantly struck by how unjaded and enthusiastic Schimmel was about her catering operations. Schimmel was a breath of fresh air in an industry filled with competitive and guarded people, Bradley said — she was an “open book” and unafraid of the competition.
“She was just so transparent and open,” Bradley said. “It’s hard to find people that are just vulnerable and open and authentic like she was.”
‘A light that people needed’
After returning from a weeklong yoga retreat in Mexico in 2017, Schimmel fell down the stairs of her home and suffered a broken back and neck. Schimmel spent weeks in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center before moving to Landmark Hospital of Athens to begin physical therapy.
It was touch-and-go for a while, Wimberly said. Schimmel needed the aid of a tracheostomy tube to breathe in the beginning. Medical staff were unsure if she could ever walk again, but Schimmel was a fighter, Wimberly said. She had an extremely strong core from doing Bikram yoga and a hard resolve to push forward. Though doctors expected her to remain in physical therapy for six months, Marti was out in three weeks.
“She had more strength than anybody I know,” Wimberly said. “She had lots of struggles and always bounced back, and had several traumatic things like [the fall] happen in her life, and always bounced back, still shone so bright and was there for other people and trying to give them what she was looking for herself.”
After the fall, Wimberly said Schimmel made a stronger effort to check in on other people struggling with a death in the family, addiction or a tough period in their lives. She positioned herself as “a light that people needed,” Wimberly said.
“God, there was just so much life and joy and light, she had such a zest for life,” Bradley said. “She craved finding the joy and the spark and the excitement in everything that she would do.”
Schimmel left behind a heart for community and a deep compassion for others, something that people could glean when they saw the small peace sign hung outside of her restaurant’s doors, Bradley said.
“Especially now, there’s so much turmoil in politics and in the world with all of this craziness going on right now,” Bradley said. “She was deeply compassionate and caring and a sensitive human being, and we need more people like that.”
