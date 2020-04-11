The front porch of Marti's at Midday overflows with flowers and notes from loved ones on Sunday, April 5, 2020 to celebrate the life of Martha "Marti" Elizabeth Schimmel, 48, who died on April 2, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Schimmel owned and operated her award-winning restaurant and catering company in Athens' Normaltown neighborhood since 2002. Friends and family in the area honored her life by flooding the front porch of her business with the flowers she loved. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)