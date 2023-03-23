The Ripple Effect Film Project, a film competition that encourages youth to learn about and advocate for water conservation through filmmaking, celebrates its tenth anniversary this year with a showcase of the finalists at Morton Theatre Sunday, March 26 at 2 P.M.
The project is put on each year by the Athens-Clarke County Water Conservation Office in conjunction with other departments, including the Stormwater Management Program and Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful according to ACC water conservation coordinator Laurie Loftin. Youth aged preK-12 from the Athens-Clarke County area and beyond are invited to submit a short film in one of three categories: Using Water Wisely, Rivers Alive, or Imagine a Day Without Water.
Finalists are selected by the Water Conservation Office and screened at the Blue Carpet Premiere at Morton Theatre, which celebrates the end of the Environmental Protection Agency Fix a Leak week that lasts from March 20-26.
The week is intended to promote replacing leaky plumbing structures in residences with WaterSense-labeled products that save at least 20% more water than traditional structures. One film will also be selected for consideration to be shown at the 2023 United Nations World Water Film Festival on March 19 in New York City.
Founder and former water conservation coordinator Marilyn Hall began the project as a way to spread awareness about water conservation and get participants involved in the film industry, according to Loftin, but ten years later it has evolved. Originally for both kids and adults, the project now solely focuses on youth. Besides getting children to learn about the importance of water and the need to preserve it, Loftin said the project also introduces them to filmmaking.
Father and photographer Kidd Fielteau first heard about the project while teaching at the Lyndon House Arts Center. From there, his children came together to submit their own entry for the first time this year. Daughter and aspiring chef Sahara Fielteau, age 12, said she worked with her sister, Jadin, age 15, and brother Marcel, age 10, to create an entry — titled “24/7”.
Using a cellphone for recording sound and Adobe Animate for visuals, the trio compiled their skills as artists, voice actors and storytellers to communicate the importance of water. Jadin, a digital artist with her own Instagram page, animated scenes illustrating the critical roles water plays alongside Marcel and helped brainstorm ideas with Sahara. Sahara and Marcel voiced the characters.
“I liked seeing the end results [of the film], when my sister finished animating, that was really cool,” Sahara said. “The story to it, I thought that was really cool.”
While anyone in the preK-12 age range can submit a video, Barrow Elementary School teacher Jan Mullins turned the project into an opportunity to enrich students’ learning and encourage them to develop new skills.
“It really gives these kids an opportunity to learn something real in a more authentic way than we sometimes teach,” Mullins said.
For Mullins' students, the project teaches collaboration and introduces students to the art of filmmaking. Several students that entered the contest in the past have even gone on to pursue filmmaking in college, according to Mullins.
This year, there were almost 200 submissions, with 25 films advancing to the final round. The finalists will be shown and winners for each category announced at the Blue Carpet Premiere.