The Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department is temporarily out of official recycling bags, according to an email from the department’s Waste Reduction Administrator Joe Dunlop. The department expects a shipment of new bags this week.
In the meantime, businesses have reverted to the previous system of providing their own recycling bags. ACC began providing official recycling bags to downtown business about 10 years ago because “businesses were using very thin bags that required multiple bags per load,” Dunlop said.
The recyclable products are still being taken to the ACC recycling facility, Dunlop said.
