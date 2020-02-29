In July 2019, a baby sea turtle washed up on the shore at Jekyll Island, said Wes Garrison, Sandy Creek Nature Center program leader. The turtle was rescued by Jekyll Island Authority and then taken to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
The turtle came to Sandy Creek Nature Center in Athens as part of a state-run turtle rehab program, and the center has taken care of it since September, Garrison said.
“Maybe we saved a life,” Garrison said. “It would have been a wash-up, it could have been eaten on the shore. Whereas the Jekyll Island Authority was able to take the sea turtle and bring it in and we’ve raised it up, and once it’s a certain size, it’s got a better chance of winning.”
Sandy Creek introduced the turtle to a public tank in January as a part of a coastal exhibit, and it remains in the public aquarium for viewing until each evening. After its shell reaches a length of two feet, Sandy Creek will release it back into the wild near where it was originally found. Garrison said this will likely take about three years.
This sea turtle rescue continues through the turtle rehab program the center has been doing in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for over twenty years, said Randy Smith, Sandy Creek’s facility supervisor.
“One of those reasons that we built that coastal exhibit back in 1998 was to be able to display the turtles and talk about coastal ecology,” Smith said. “To help people up in Athens who maybe don’t have a direct connection with the beach or the coast … to understand some of the issues that threaten animals, threaten species and ecosystems like the coast and turtles.”
The rescue is a loggerhead turtle, which Garrison says are the largest hard-shelled turtles on Earth. He also said that they are considered endangered or threatened, depending on location.
A couple of months ago, the center postponed exhibiting the sea turtle due to medical concerns, which Garrison says are no longer an issue.
The sea turtle’s gender has not been identified yet. Garrison said it needs to mature before its gender will be visually identifiable. It is seven months old.
“Males will get longer tails and will have kind of large, I guess you can call them, claws on their front flippers,” Garrison said. “So, there’s certain sexual dimorphisms that show up later on in life once they mature.”
The turtle, along with every Sandy Creek animal, is not named. Garrison says that naming their rescues may promote an idea that they are like pets, so the center, wanting to show respect to wild animal, left the turtle nameless.
Sandy Creek is using an existing exhibit for the loggerhead which, according to Garrison, will be renovated soon with funds from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 referendum that passed in November. Garrison says renovations, which also include a $300,000 update to the center’s coastal and wetland exhibit infrastructure and graphics, are slated to be completed sometime within the next 11 years.
Once the sea turtle grows too large for its current tank, it will move to an adjacent 2,000-gallon tank where it will remain until release.
Garrison hopes that this particular exhibit will educate and inspire the community to volunteer on beaches and help preserve sea turtle nests as well as become more conscientious about resources and pollution.
“We have a big impact on coastal development, like shrimp trawling, fishing, and also plastic use,” Garrison said. “A lot of our plastic goes out into the ocean and it can affect these guys; anywhere from plastic bags to really anything you can think of that might end up in our trash can, can also end up in the ocean.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.