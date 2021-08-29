Visitors flocked to Memorial Park for the annual Bear Hollow Zoo Day on Saturday morning.
The event featured craft stations, educational booths and animal encounters, all focused on encouraging environmental conservation awareness.
In 2020, the event was postponed due to COVID-19. This year, precautionary measures like mask enforcement, sanitization and one-way walkways were implemented. Attendees were asked to register for a 30 minute time slot in advance to limit the number of people in the park at once.
Megan Hong, the zoo’s Program Specialist, explained how this year’s theme “Guardians of the Zoo-niverse” focused on conservation efforts.
“Each year has a different theme, so [with] this theme I’m just focusing on conservation,” Hong said. “Especially with the way the world is right now, we want to make sure we are bringing that education message home for kids, whether it’s as simple as, like, planting a plant.”
Booths included informative demonstrations on water pollution, a craft table making planters out of recycled newspaper and a meet and greet with the park’s ambassador opossum, Pocket.
At the first booth, the ACC Water Conservation Office gave out conservation tips and prizes beside a pool of otters. The Water Conservation Office and Bear Hollow have previously partnered to make improvements to water usage in the park, particularly within the otter exhibit.
Sandy Creek Nature Center provided an exhibit showing different animals, including snakes, turtles and hissing cockroaches, and how they protect themselves. The booth also displayed how we use some of the same techniques, like wearing hard hats and camouflage.
As participants walked through the exhibits, they stopped to enjoy the wildlife. Otters, black bears, owls and many more species native to Georgia were on full display.
Conner, age 3, pridefully showed off the Spider-Man tattoo he received at the park. When asked what his favorite thing to see today was, he energetically replied, “Alligators!”
The day's events were possibly most exciting for the black bears, who were thrown a species-specific picnic, complete with a cake. Along with the treats, Zoo Coordinator Kelly Garrison provided bear safety tips and anecdotes about the zoo’s residents.
For some, the event was a welcome surprise. Carter Nicholson was unaware that Zoo Day was taking place when he decided to take his two kids to the zoo this morning.
“We’ve been coming a lot. It’s great for the kids,” Nicholson said. “We had a blast.”
The zoo is located at 293 Gran Ellen Dr. and is open, with free admission, daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.