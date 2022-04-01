Since the retirement of Athens-Clarke County Police Department Chief Cleveland Spruill on March 10, the Athens-Clarke County Government has begun the process of searching for a new candidate to take over the role.
Spruill was ACCPD chief for three years and had over 30 years of law enforcement experience, according to a March 10 statement from ACCGov. Blaine Williams, Manager of the Athens-Clarke County Government, has shared a survey with citizens of Athens and ACCPD officers to help determine who will occupy the job next.
“A good police chief connects with people,” Williams said. “So, you need somebody who has a balanced view, who is calm under pressure, who can make good, you know, decisions.”
The survey, closing Sunday, April 10, asks the public to select areas that the incoming chief should address and qualities they should have.
Until then, Williams appointed Deputy Police Chief Jerry Saulters to serve as interim ACCPD chief. Saulters has been with ACCPD since 1998 and became deputy chief in 2019, the statement said.
“The most important trait of a chief is you got to care. It can’t be just a job and I’m making X amount of money, good for you,” Saulters said. “Because if you don’t care about it, you’re not going to be successful. If you don’t care for the officers in the community, then you’re gonna have challenges.”
The next chief, who will undertake both administrative duties and local concerns, must manage what ACCPD is calling “non-enforcement contact.” Saulters said this is done through community outreach and rehabilitation programs, instead of constantly focusing on crime and criminals.
“How we’re [ACCPD] different, I’d say, is our community programs, how our emphasis within the agency is to continue to build bridges with the community in relationships, positive relationships, and have as much non-enforcement contact as we can with the public,” Saulters said.
Following the survey’s deadline, Williams said the responses will be incorporated in the job description when the national search begins. There will be an initial review conducted after about a month, before the first round of interviews are held.
Next, the candidates are dwindled down further and the strengths of each potential chief are analyzed by a Board of Assessment. Williams said the board will consist of police chiefs from around the country sent by the International Association of Chiefs of Police to give suggestions on candidates.
They will look both within the existing department, as well as throughout the country until a new hire is found. ACCGov hopes to find a replacement for retired Chief Spruill by the end of the year, Williams said.