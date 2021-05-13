Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw a decrease of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
From May 6-12, ACC reported 48 new confirmed cases, compared to 63 from April 29- May 5, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate stayed about the same at 3.5% on May 12 compared to 3.4% on May 5. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend that communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.
From April 29-May 12, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths. So far, the county has had a total of 144 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — showed a steadiness last week. On May 12, there were 30 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 32 on May 5.
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased.
Georgia reported 7,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of May 6-12, a significant decrease from 9,015 last week. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate decreased to 4.3% on May 12 compared to 4.7% on May 5. The number of confirmed deaths decreased as well — Georgia recorded 131 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from May 6-12 compared to the 142 on April 29- May 5.
According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state decreased from about 1,080 on May 5 to 992 on May 12.
In Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measured newly-found variants of COVID-19 in a four-week period until April 24. Of those, about 75.9% were the B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. 1.9% of all cases were the B.1.351 mutation, which was first discovered in South Africa. About 2.6% of all cases in the state were the B.1.427/B.1.429 mutation, which was originally found in California. Additionally, 2.2% of all cases were the P.1. COVID-19 variant, which was found originally in Brazil. All other lineages of mutations comprised 17.4% of cases.
According to the DPH, Georgia has administered a total of 6,679,175 COVID-19 vaccines. Of these, about 3,788,267 have been the first dose. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10,617,423.
In total, about 29% of all residents in Georgia have been fully vaccinated, and 36% have received at least one vaccine dose.
In Athens, 77,285 vaccines have been administered. Of those, 42,432 have received the first dose. About 29% of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated.
Nationwide, more vaccines have been administered than COVID-19 cases confirmed.
All Georgians ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 25.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president, also stated that people may wear masks during certain seasons when respiratory diseases are more common, as he and many health experts look to ease guidance on wearing masks indoors. Recently, CDC guidelines on wearing masks outdoors have been loosened.
India has surpassed Brazil to now be the second country after the U.S to have the most COVID-19 cases globally. Averaging over 300,000 COVID-19 cases per day in India, the U.S. has stepped in to aid by sending India oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, testing kits and other equipment. However, the U.S. has still been accused of hoarding vaccines and other supplies. Indian students at UGA have expressed their concern.