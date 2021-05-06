Last week, Athens-Clarke County saw a decrease of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.
From April 29-May 5, ACC reported 63 new confirmed cases, compared to 82 from April 22-28, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate stayed about the same at 3.4% on May 5 compared to 3.3% on April 28. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University recommend that communities try to maintain a positivity rate of 5% or lower.
From April 29-May 5, ACC reported zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths. So far, the county has had a total of 144 deaths since the start of the pandemic..
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — showed an steadiness last week. On May 5, there were 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to the 36 on April 28.
Statewide, the weekly rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased.
Georgia reported 9,158 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of April 29-May 5, a decrease from 9,885 last week. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate decreased to 4.7% on May 5 compared to 4.9% on April 28. The number of confirmed deaths decreased as well — Georgia recorded 142 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths from April 29-May 5 compared to the 220 on April 22-28.
According to the Geospatial Information Office, the number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state decreased from about 1,131 on April 28 to 1,080 on May 5.
In Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measured newly-found variants of COVID-19 in a 4-week period until April 10. Of those, about 65% were the B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.2.5% of all cases were the B.1.351 mutation, which was first discovered in South Africa. About 3.5% of all cases in the state were the B.1.427/B.1.429 mutation, which was originally found in California. Additionally, 1.2% of all cases were the P.1. COVID-19 variant, which was found originally in Brazil. All other lineages of mutations comprised 27.8% of cases.
According to the DPH, Georgia has administered a total of 6,348,671 vaccines. Of these, about 3,667,759 have been the first dose. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia has a total population of about 10,617,423.
In total, about 27% of all residents in Georgia have been fully vaccinated, and 35% have received at least one vaccine dose.
In Athens, 74,611 vaccines have been administered. Of those, 41,585 have received the first dose. About 27% of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated.
Nationwide, more vaccines have been administered than COVID-19 cases confirmed.
All Georgians ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 25.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious COVID-19 mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the CDC.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated individuals to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash hands even if they have been vaccinated.
India has surpassed Brazil to now be the second country after the U.S to have the most COVID-19 cases globally. Averaging about 300,000 COVID-19 cases per day in India, the U.S. has stepped in to aid India by sending oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, testing kits and other equipment. However, the U.S. has still been accused of hoarding vaccines and other supplies. Indian students at UGA have expressed their concern.