On Feb. 1, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received reports of five separate instances of theft of a catalytic converter.
According to ACCPD, there was a theft at Ashley Circle, Georgetown Circle and Oconee Street. Two thefts occurred on International Drive.
Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s emission control system that converts toxic gasses and pollutants into less toxic pollutants.
According to Lt. Shaun Barnett, the increase in thefts of catalytic converters is a nationwide trend. In an email to The Red & Black, Barnett said that thefts vary as the price of palladium varies. Currently, the price of palladium is increasing, leading to an increase in these thefts.
Barnett said that a power saw is often used to cut catalytic converters off of a vehicle, so hearing a saw “at odd hours” could be a sign of a theft occurring.
“We ask that if anyone sees or hears anything suspicious, to give us a call,” Barnett said.
Barnett provided a few tips to decrease the likelihood of a theft from your vehicle: park in a secured garage when possible, in a well-lit, populated area or near a security camera. He also said that there are multiple “after-market anti-theft devices” designed specifically for catalytic converters.