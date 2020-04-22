The Athens-Clarke County Animal Shelter is “very low” on pets as people shelter in place, Animal Services Director Kristall Barber said in an email to The Red & Black on April 17. At the time of the email, the shelter had 14 dogs and four cats living at the shelter.
ACC Animal Services is allowing fosters, adoptions and rescues by appointment and depending on availability, according to the Animal Services coronavirus FAQ page. People must call the shelter first to handle adoptions, fosters and rescues, according to the website.
“We are very low right now thanks to the community of Athens and becoming foster parents,” Barber said in the email.
Adoptions have remained steady since the shelter-in-place order, Barber said in the email. There are 15 cats and 31 dogs in foster homes.
Animal Services will only send employees in the field in response to emergency calls. If you’ve found a stray animal or believe your animal may be at the shelter, Animal Services asks the public to call ahead before coming in.
Operating by appointment has “helped our employees with [COVID-19] exposure,” Barber said in the email.
According to the website, no volunteers are allowed in the building at this time, but the shelter is continuing to accept donations. The public can leave donations directly at the front door or ship them to the shelter at 125 Buddy Christian Way, Athens, GA 30605.
Food, toys, and kitten items such as milk replacer and cat litter are especially welcome, Barber said in the email. Barber asked that cash and checks be donated to Athens Pets because the organization helps with the shelter’s medical costs.
The shelter can be reached at 706-613-3540. The service call hours for the shelter are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the website.
