In just four days, Athens-Clarke County voters will choose a new sheriff to serve the county for the next four years. The candidates on the ballot are Robert Hare, a Republican, and John Q. Williams, a Democrat.
The county’s current sheriff, Ira Edwards, was first elected in 2000 and has served five terms in office. Edwards lost the 2020 Democratic primary to Williams by fewer than 400 votes.
Williams worked for the University of Georgia Police Department from 1998 to 2002 as a communications officer and worked there again from 2005 to 2007. He then went on to work for the ACC Police Department as a communications officer, but became a patrol officer in 2009. He currently holds the rank of sergeant.
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Hare worked at correctional centers in Las Vegas and Gainesville, Georgia before joining the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office in 2010. He held the rank of sergeant before leaving the job in 2019 to run his campaign.
Hare said the most important issue in the sheriff’s office is staffing. He said there is a staff shortage within the office, and especially in the ACC Jail, which the sheriff’s office oversees. He said due to the staff shortages, the office has had trouble following up on warrants and serving civil legal papers.
With staffing issues persisting, Hare said the handling of warrants for violent crimes may not be conducted in a timely manner, which can cause distress for the victims of those crimes.
Hare said he would work to resolve staffing issues by creating a full-time recruiting team within the office’s training department. Currently, he said the office only opens recruitment when staffing gets to low enough levels, and there are no personnel whose job strictly involves recruitment. He said he would establish the recruiting team as soon as he took office, if elected.
Williams said the biggest issue facing the sheriff’s office is a lack of community involvement. He said his top priority as sheriff would be to build community trust and participation.
If elected, Williams would increase the department’s transparency, host community events and allow citizens to meet with deputies in environments outside of when laws need to be enforced. Williams also said he’d like to start programs where law enforcement officers can sponsor or coach athletic and art programs.
Programs like this, Williams said, would show the community that there is more to policing than just enforcing the law. He said law enforcement involves safety and humanism — a philosophy that emphasizes the value of people — which officers need to embrace.
Williams said voters should choose him because he has a passion for the Athens community.
“My family is here, my dedication is to Athens and Clarke County, the people, and then also the people that are at that jail,” Williams said. “I’ve got good friends [there], people I’ve known a long time, and I want things to be better for them, too… It’s about teamwork and transparency within and treating people with dignity and respect.”
Hare said voters should choose him for his experience working in the sheriff’s office.
“I have worked at the sheriff’s office for nine years. I’ve worked in every aspect of the sheriff’s office,” Hare said. “I’ve worked in the jail, I’ve worked in the court system and I’ve worked in the field in warrants and civil [documents], and so I know exactly what the issues are, and I have an ironclad plan to resolve those issues.”
Williams said even though he hasn’t worked for the sheriff’s office, he’s had interactions with it through his work with the police department, so he has knowledge of how the jail operates. He also said he knows what he doesn’t know, and would put together a team to handle issues alongside him.
Hare said he wouldn’t need to build a team to help him, because he already knows what issues the sheriff’s office faces and how to address them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.