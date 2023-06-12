The Athens chapter of the Party for Socialist Liberation and the University of Georgia chapter of Students for Socialism hosted a forum Sunday afternoon discussing transgender rights and the history of transgender activism. It focused heavily on the work of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, transgender activists who participated in the Stonewall riots in 1969.

The forum came in response to recent attacks on transgender individuals’ rights, including a law passed in Georgia that will restrict transgender youths’ access to gender-affirming care. The law was passed in March, and is set to take effect on July 1.

Moss Joslin, an organizer with PSL and the chairperson for the event, opened the event by meditating on the effects of recent legislation on transgender people and calling on attendees to fight for transgender people.

“The far right has unleashed an unrelenting program against trans youth and adults alike,” Joslin said. “We must build a mass movement to fight for our rights and our lives.”

Joslin then handed the podium to Addison Clapp, a local labor organizer and member of PSL. Clapp, who grew up in Georgia, said it heartened her to see people interested in advocating for transgender rights in the South, where she said people are often stereotyped as being hostile to the LGBTQ+ community.

Clapp also emphasized the importance of unity between transgender people and other oppressed groups, saying that discrimination against transgender people comes from the same places as and is deeply tied to discrimination against other groups. In order for existing power structures to continue unchallenged, Clapp said, they must hold down oppressed groups. Clapp also attributed oppression of transgender people and other groups to capitalism and far-right groups sowing division.

“It’s gay people, it’s trans people, it’s Black people, it’s undocumented immigrants,” Clapp said. “We all have to fight for each other and stand together.”

Clapp then pivoted to discussing Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. Johnson and Rivera participated in the Stonewall uprising in 1969 — which is considered a watershed event in the modern fight for LGBTQ rights in the U.S. — and were active in numerous LGBTQ+ rights organizations throughout the latter half of the 20th century. Both women faced challenges due to their identities as transgender women and women of color.

Attendees read about Johnson and Rivera’s lives and activism, and then gathered with organizers for a discussion. Many expressed admiration for the women, and said that while they had heard of them, they didn’t know much about their politics and advocacy tactics.

Clapp said she hoped that by discussing attacks on transgender rights and the work of two prominent transgender activists, attendees understood that advocating for transgender people requires organizing and fighting against harmful policies and rhetoric.

“It’s not enough to just say Stonewall was a riot, or to just say Marsha P. Johnson’s name, we have to look at what she was doing and what she was fighting for” Clapp said. “When people actually study her politics and the tactics she applied, that’s how we can continue to build a movement today.”