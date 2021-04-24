Starting Monday, drivers caught speeding by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s school speed zone cameras will be sent citations, as the warning period for these cameras comes to an end.
The cameras were initially set up in late March, and over 2,400 warnings were issued to the owners of violating vehicles during the 30-day warning period, according to a Friday press release.
Violations are only captured if a vehicle is going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to an April 2 press release. The cameras are installed near Barnett Shoals Elementary, J.J. Harris Elementary and Whitehead Elementary.