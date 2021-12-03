While continuing to serve on the front line in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Athens’ St. Mary's Hospital has received platinum-level distinction for its efforts encouraging of organ, eye and tissue donation and public health by the Workplace Partnership for Life program, according to a Thursday press release.

The WPFL program is a national initiative that brings together the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation community with workplaces across the country to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations and raise awareness of the importance of donation.

The program challenged hospitals and healthcare organizations to work with LifeLink of Georgia, a local organ procurement organization, to "let life bloom" by educating hospital staff, patients, visitors, and the surrounding community about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donation, as well as providing the opportunity to register as a donor.

“We appreciate the work of LifeLink and the organ donation community and are honored to be recognized for the dedication and commitment of our colleagues and medical staff in supporting organ donation,” said Montez Carter, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital.

St. Mary's was one of 1,647 organizations that took part in the 2021 campaign, which resulted in the registration of 27,386 new donors in state registries across the country. Since its launch in 2011, the campaign has produced 575,000 registrations and connects hospital donation supporters with officials from local organ procurement groups.

Last month, St. Mary's Hospital was awarded the American Heart Association's Gold-Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for the 12th year in a row. The award honored St. Mary's dedication to ensuring that stroke patients receive the best possible care based on nationally recognized, research-based recommendations.