The number of pedestrians in Athens has increased over the past month as thousands of students returned to the University of Georgia campus, said Shaun Barnett, Athens-Clarke County Police Department public information officer. Having more people on the roads increases the risk of pedestrian accidents, especially downtown where there is a high amount of foot traffic, he said.
Pedestrians are especially vulnerable in ACC because of how car-dependent the county is. Walkscore.com recently rated the county’s walkability score as 27/100, meaning that it is a city where “most errands require a car.”
Andrew Rogan, an Athens resident who frequently goes on runs around the city and UGA’s campus, said walkability decreases outside of campus, Five Points and Normaltown.
As a pedestrian, Rogan said his biggest challenges are vehicles and people on their phones.
“The smaller side roads on Milledge are especially sketchy, as drivers will more often than not only check one way for oncoming traffic,” Rogan said. “If you’re walking from the other side they won’t even glance over.”
Challenges and complications
Athens faces some unique challenges when it comes to providing safe pedestrian infrastructure. The Athens In Motion Commission observes these challenges and makes project recommendations concerning pedestrian and cyclist safety to the Mayor and Commission.
“We are urban at the core, and then suburban and then rural at the edges,” said AiMC chair Lauren Blais. “So we have some infrastructure in the center, around the city. But as you get further out, it quickly becomes very rural. There’s no sidewalks, of course. And then there’s not even a shoulder sometimes to walk on.”
Lexington Road — a part of Highway 78 that passes Athens-Ben Epps Airport and extends into Oglethorpe County — is an essential road in Athens that contains heavily-walked segments without sidewalks.
“Lexington in particular, has this big gap … between where Winterville Road comes out at the theater, and then Gaines School [and] Cherokee Road,” Blais said. “So there’s no sidewalks, no bike lanes. But we know, if you were on the ground out there, you see those social paths, you see where people have been walking [in] the dirt between all the bus stops there.”
Blais also touched on Athens’ struggles with providing people a sense of safety when utilizing the sidewalks and bike lanes close to traffic lanes, as well as the realities of government planning.
“Some roads are owned by Athens-Clarke County, and some roads are owned by the Georgia Department of Transportation and some roads are owned by UGA,” Blais said. “So, there’s a lot of complicated things going on here. It takes a lot of collaboration and strategic planning.”
Potential improvements
Blais is hopeful these problems will improve in the coming years, in part due to the financial assistance from federal grants and the local Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or TSPLOST.
Athens received $25 million from the RAISE Grant on Aug. 11. The grant comes from federal funding provided by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That day, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz announced in a Facebook post that he would use the money to transform North Avenue from Willow Street to Collins Industrial Road.
“This $25M grant (the largest in anyone’s memory for ACC) will replace the aging bridge over the North Oconee River, build a multi-use path up the entire corridor, and place a bike/ped bridge over the Hwy 10 Loop, safely connecting thousands of families in North Athens to groceries, pharmacies, the Department of Labor and downtown,” Girtz said in the post.
TSPLOST is a 1% local sales tax that funds transportation projects in the county. ACC voters elected in favor of the tax during the 2017 and 2022 local elections. The two projects are referred to as TSPLOST 2018 and TSPLOST 2023.
“The 2018 [TSPLOST] collections will end this month — which is the end of the quarter — and the 2023 TSPLOST collections will begin Oct. 1,” Robert Cheshire, capital projects director at the Athens SPLOST Office. “In the meantime, we’re working on hiring a firm that will manage the individual projects. They have not been selected yet, but we’re in that process.”
There are 19 projects for TSPLOST 2018, including $4 million toward improvements on Lexington Road. Another of these projects, a three-lane pilot project on Prince Avenue, is currently underway. This project will reconstruct the portion of Prince Avenue just east of North Milledge Avenue to Pulaski Street from a four-lane vehicle road into a three-lane vehicle road with two bike lanes.
“We’re going to put in some safety improvements and bike lanes that have this special little barrier on them,” Blais said. “And there’s going to be the 60-day evaluation period where we’re looking at how it works out. And then at the end of 60 days, we hope the mayor and commission will decide to make that permanent.”
TSPLOST 2023 includes 34 projects, with pedestrian-oriented plans for Lexington Road, East Athens and the Firefly Trail.
“I see a lot of safety improvements because you’ve got multi-use trails,” Cheshire said. “You’ve got sidewalks, traffic calming, lighting [and] surface sidewalk additions in several subdivisions where there aren’t currently any sidewalks.”
He listed the areas around the Westchester and Stonehenge neighborhoods and Sycamore Drive as the subdivisions, or areas leading to subdivisions, that are listed as TSPLOST projects.
“TSPLOST 2023 is a five-year program,” Cheshire said. “So we will recommend which projects when the money starts coming in three weeks. And then each year we’ll propose to the Mayor and Commission which projects will receive funding in a particular year. But that’s just the work session. The Mayor and Commission will have comments and responses to what we propose. And our hope is that they will vote on the project tier funding schedule in October.”
The tier funding schedule is a spreadsheet projecting yearly revenues and expenditures for the projects, Cheshire said.
In the meantime
As the county transportation office works on projects, Barnett recommends both pedestrians and drivers be aware of right-of-way laws.
“I think knowledge is an important part of pedestrian safety,” Barnett said. “So knowing your route, knowing when you’re able to cross. For instance, if there isn’t a crosswalk available, as long as you’re not interfering with the flow of traffic and just being knowledgeable about some of the state laws about how and when you can cross a roadway is important.”
Barnett said he also recommends that drivers show more caution, especially in an area with high pedestrian traffic.
“And for drivers, specifically knowing when to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, knowing when or where a pedestrian is in the crosswalk, when you need to stop … just being knowledgeable about things like that, I think would go a long way.”