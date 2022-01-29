A student at Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School had their art featuring a pride flag removed on Jan. 21 after the school received a complaint from a parent and an administrator allegedly likened the picture to Nazi imagery, according to parents at the school.
The fifth grade student created the art during a class activity where students painted flags. While the picture was displayed on a wall in the school, OAES administration allegedly asked for the flag’s removal in response to a complaint from a parent.
Parents claim an administrator compared hanging the art to hanging a Nazi flag, a comment that was allegedly defended by a second administrator.
Acting Superintendent Brannon Gaskins released a statement regarding the incident acknowledging the situation and stating the school district had conducted an investigation
“The Clarke County School District embraces diversity and inclusion for all students and staff. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ community and are dedicated to proving our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Gaskins wrote in the letter. “To that end, we will continue having sensitive and appropriate conversations with our school communities.”
This story is still developing and The Red and Black is continuing to investigate the incident.