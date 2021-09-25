Friday afternoon, the Athens Sunrise Movement hosted a march to push Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock and President Joe Biden to do more to combat climate change.
The demonstration began at the University of Georgia’s Tate Plaza, where a group of about 35 demonstrators gathered to support the efforts to fight climate change in the budget reconciliation package currently making its way through Congress. While many Democratic lawmakers support the bill, it faces pushback from moderates in the Senate, most notably Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.
“We’re directly calling on Ossoff and Warnock to push the reconciliation package, and to stop negotiating with corporate Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, and to actually put bold investments in our communities and climate change policy, and to transition us to a green economy where we don’t leave people behind, and we prioritize [the] health and wellbeing of all citizens, all people in the United States,” said Alex Monroy, founder of the Sunrise Movement’s Athens hub.
The demonstrators marched across campus to College Avenue, where they stopped in front of a mural supporters of the Sunrise Movement painted for the cause. As the group made their way across campus, passersby signaled their support by joining chants and applauding.
The marchers also passed around a megaphone, allowing attendees to talk about their support for climate action and other progressive causes. Many of the speakers underscored how climate change disproportionately affects people living in poverty and people of color, and emphasized the need for intersectional approaches to climate justice.
“[The Sunrise Movement is] not just fighting for climate change policy, but also climate policy that is grounded in racial justice and economic justice,” said David Weber, a coordinator and spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement’s Athens hub.
The Sunrise Movement is a progressive organization that fights for climate justice. The Athens hub was founded in March and is primarily made up of college students, Weber said, but has already hosted other events and grown substantially.
The march continued through downtown, arriving at City Hall around 6 p.m., two hours after the demonstration commenced at Tate Plaza. More people had joined the crowd as it moved through campus and downtown, bringing the number of attendees to about 45. Organizers passed around the megaphone once more to allow people to speak about their feelings.
“For so long, I felt like I was the only person that cares about our planet and that knew what was going on, there was not a single day that went by that I didn’t think about it,” Monroy said to the crowd. “Still, every single day I think about it, but instead of thinking about it in a way that I feel like I have no future, my life is ruined...instead of thinking in that sense, now that I’m with the Sunrise Movement and I’m with all of you, I’m thinking of all of the amazing things we can do to bring our community together and to tell UGA and to tell our politicians to take this shit seriously.”