The Athens Sustainability Office will begin holding five virtual public town halls in April to collect public thoughts and opinions on how the county can navigate toward renewable energy, starting Thursday.
In May 2019, the Athens-Clarke County Commission unanimously adopted a plan to shift the county’s energy to fully renewable by 2050. This plan includes the goal of shifting to 100% renewable electricity by 2035, and to generate 60% of its renewable energy locally by 2050.
The town halls will be held over Webex, and links to sign up for them can be found below. The meetings will begin with a presentation going over the county’s renewable energy process so far, followed by a Q&A session, then open discussion.
With the 2035 deadline less than 15 years away, the county’s office of sustainability is working to create a plan to make the shift possible. Public input will be used to outline the county’s clean and renewable energy plan.
The office has also released an online survey for those who cannot attend the meetings or who would like to provide more feedback.