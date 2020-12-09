Athens Technical College and Lanier Technical College received a combined $50,000 from two Athens nonprofits to provide financial assistance to students facing hardship due to COVID-19, according to a press release from United Way of Northeast Georgia.
The funding will help students in need pay for transportation and necessary textbooks among other things necessary to continue their education.
United Way and the Athens Area Community Foundation partnered to start a COVID-19 Community Response Fund to aid local organizations dealing with the pandemic in 12 counties across northeast Georgia. Donors have contributed more than $400,000 to the fund.
The donation to Athens Tech and Lanier Tech was the fifth round of funding given out from the community response fund. To date, $318,000 from the fund has been distributed.
“Nationwide, community and technical colleges have experienced a significant decline in enrollment due to the pandemic. Financial concerns, childcare availability, internet access, and other barriers have factored into this decline,” said Sarah McKinney, CEO of the Athens Area Community Foundation. “This investment in two, trusted educational institutions will go a long way to support students during the pandemic.”
The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is still accepting donations at athensareacf.org.