The Department of Juvenile Justice arrested a suspect who allegedly threatened to commit a shooting at Cedar Shoals High School, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
Several parents and students reported the threats, which were made via social media, to the police. The release said ACCPD began an investigation into the incident on Sunday.
As a result of the investigation, ACCPD arrested a 16-year-old male who was a student at Cedar Shoals High School for Felony Terroristic Threats. There is currently no active threat at the school, according to the release.