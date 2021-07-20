On Monday a 17-year-old male from Athens was killed in a fatal crash on Newton Bridge Road near Kathwood Drive, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release.
Athens police conducted an initial investigation of the incident and determined the teen was driving north on Newton Bridge Road when he left the roadway and hit an embankment, according to the release.
He died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. According to the release, there were no other occupants in the car.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact ACCPD or Lt. Jonathan McIlvane at (762) 400-7089, or at jonathan.mcilvane@accgov.com.