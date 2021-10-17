Kevin Rios-Navarro, who turned 17 on Oct. 5, has been missing from Athens since Aug. 15, according to an email from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
When he was reported missing, Rios-Navarro was 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.
Rios-Navarro met an older woman while visiting his family in Florida, and law enforcement believes the woman later arrived at his home to pick him up.They may now be in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, according to the email.
“Kevin, te estranamos y nos haces mucha falta, por favor regresa a casa, espero verte pronto,” Rios-Navarro’s father said in the release. The release said it translates to, “Kevin, we missed you and need you very much, please return home. We look forward to see you soon.”
Anyone with information on Rios-Navarro or his whereabouts is asked to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 706-613-3345 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.