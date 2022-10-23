A 13-year-old boy was shot at a residence on Essex Court on Saturday, Oct. 22, at approximately 2 p.m., according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
According to the release, the initial investigation indicates that the boy was shot by another juvenile who accessed a firearm and discharged it, striking the boy.
The boy was originally taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries but has since been transported via helicopter to a children’s hospital in Atlanta, according to an email from ACCPD public information lieutenant.
Barnett said there are no updates on the boy’s condition.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact ACCPD, the release said.
This is a developing story. Please return to The Red & Black for more updates.