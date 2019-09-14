Athens-based Terrapin Beer Co. plans to install solar arrays at its Newton Bridge Road facility to offset about 30% of its energy consumption, according to a Sept. 4 Terrapin press release.
Atlanta-based renewable energy company Cherry Street Energy will install arrays on the brewery’s rooftop and solar panel sunshades in the parking lot. According to the release, the construction plans make Terrapin “the first Georgia brewer to purchase renewable power directly at its facility.”
Although the arrays will be on Terrapin property, the ownership, operation and maintenance of the arrays will lie with Cherry Street, the release said. The Atlanta-based energy company will sell the power generated by the arrays back to Terrapin.
“Every decision we make at the brewery has an effect,” said Terrapin president Dustin Watts in the release. “Be it the local waterways we pull from, the energy each shift consumes, the soil we help build through composting, or any of the resources we draw on to manufacture, we choose to be aware of these effects and strive to keep our impact on these resources to a minimum.”
The arrays will offset up to 339 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, said Cherry Street director of sustainability Samantha Lenard in the release. Such an offset saves “362 acres of U.S. forest” and equals taking 65 passenger cars off the road every year.
