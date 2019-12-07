The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed a resolution designating Super Bowl Sunday as the one Sunday in 2020 when licensed bars can sell alcoholic beverages for consumption. The legislative body approved the item as part of the consent agenda at the Dec. 3 commission voting meeting.
Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 2, 2020. The designated period for alcohol sales will last from 12:30 p.m. to midnight that day.
Staff for the ACC Finance Department sent out a survey in August to 69 establishments with licenses to sell alcohol on their premises. Super Bowl Sunday received a narrow majority, with 26 out of the 50 votes received. Other Sunday events considered were AthFest and Twilight Criterium.
The resolution was made in accordance with Senate Bill 103, legislation passed by then-Governor Nathan Deal in March 2016 to authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption from 12:30 PM until midnight on one Sunday during each calendar year. The first designation in ACC was passed on Jan. 3, 2017 and authorized alcohol sales on New Year’s Eve.
Super Bowl Sunday was previously designated as the chosen date by the Mayor and Commission in 2018. The designation for 2019 was on St. Patrick’s Day, leaving the big game on the sidelines for another year.
