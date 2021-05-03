Athens-Clarke County will be celebrating the Day of Jubilee on May 4 in honor of the day that Union soldiers arrived in Clarke County in 1865 and freed roughly 5,000 enslaved people in the county.

The day received its name from when the newly-emancipated people raised an American flag on the flagpole in front of Athens’ Town Hall and celebrated their liberty.

The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement will be hosting the event, and it will start with a vigil and libation ceremony at the University of Georgia’s Baldwin Hall. The vigil and libation ceremony is to remember the enslaved people whose remains were found close to Baldwin Hall during construction in 2015.

Following the vigil and libation ceremony, there will be a march to the Arch where a rally and celebration will occur. There will be guest speakers and performances at that time as well.

The group will meet at Baldwin Hall at 6 p.m. Anyone who does not want to march is encouraged to meet at the Arch at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged at the event.