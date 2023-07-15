As statehouses across the country have become consumed by fights over bills governing transgender people, Georgia has not been spared. On July 1, Senate Bill 140 — a bill restricting gender-affirming care for transgender youth that Gov. Brian Kemp signed in March — went into effect.
The bill, which bans hormone replacement therapy and sex reassignment surgeries for minors, has raised alarm among advocacy groups and the LGBTQ+ community. Athens is no different, with local activists worrying the bill could endanger young people, and questioning its constitutionality.
A worrying trend
Addison Clapp, a transgender activist, labor organizer and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said the bill represents a broader attack against transgender people that citizens must fight to reverse.
“It goes to show that we can't sit back and hope that the politicians we vote for will put the rights in place and the laws in place that we want,” Clapp said. “It takes a fighting movement, we have to organize ourselves, not just to defend the rights we already have, but to win the rights that we deserve.”
According to a November 2022 NPR article, state lawmakers have introduced 306 bills targeting transgender people in the past two years. The rate outpaces any previous period, and 86% of the legislation focuses on transgender youth.
These bills aren’t without impact. A 2022 poll by the Trevor Project reported that over 86% of trans and nonbinary youth say their mental health is negatively impacted by debate around such bills. The Trevor Project also found that 45% of transgender respondents experienced online harassment, 24% were bullied at school and 10% were physically assaulted.
Clapp said this type of legislation’s impact on transgender communities must be solved through strong collective action. She pointed to activists involved in the gay liberation movement and the Stonewall riot as examples.
“The best way to actually defend the rights that we have is to actively organize and build a fighting movement in the streets,” Clapp said. “That's what trans activists throughout all of history have strongly believed and fought for, such as Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, people who are highly regarded in the trans and queer community.”
A looming legal question
Advocacy groups have questioned the legitimacy of bills restricting care for transgender people. The American Civil Liberties Union has played a key role in several of these legal challenges, including in Georgia.
On June 29, the Georgia chapter of the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of four families. The plaintiffs said the law strips them of their right to make critical decisions about their children’s health care — including seeking and obtaining appropriate medical treatment — and inflicts undue harm on a vulnerable group. The families “ask that the government not insert itself into personal health care decisions that should be made by parents, children, and their doctors,” according to a press release from the Georgia ACLU.
Georgia’s law is unique in that it bans hormone therapy but allows puberty blockers, two pieces of gender-affirming care that go hand-in-hand, the state chapter of ACLU wrote in a press release.
“My child may not legally have a voice to be heard, but I do, and I will not be silent — I will fight for my child to have the freedom to be exactly who she says she is,” one of the parents, all of whom asked to be anonymous out of fear for their safety, said in the release. “Having access to gender-affirming care is critical — it means my daughter has a greater chance of living a happy, thriving, fulfilling life.”
The ACLU is seeking a temporary restraining order against the law, according to Cory Isaacson, the chapter’s legal director. They will also be seeking an injunction, which would last longer in keeping the law from having effect while litigation is pending.
“They went forward with this law for seemingly purely political reasons, because it is in direct opposition to what the medical community recommends and in direct opposition to what families of transgender young people need,” Isaacson said.
However, Georgia is not the only state facing legal challenges to laws seeking to restrict transgender people’s access to health care.
On June 20, a federal judge ruled a similar law passed in Arkansas unconstitutional. Judge Jay Moody, who made the ruling, said the law violated the due process and equal protection rights of transgender youth and families, as well as the First Amendment rights of medical providers. Other states, including Alabama and Indiana, have had similar laws temporarily blocked by judges.
Fighting for freedom together
Athens transgender rights activists like Clapp worry the legislation is sowing transphobia in communities, and that it may put transgender youth in a vulnerable position by denying them care that is essential to their wellbeing.
“[Lawmakers] passed [SB 140] in disregard of parents who explain to lawmakers how critical it is for their transgender children to access this medically appropriate and necessary care,” Isaacson said. “They passed it despite hearing from transgender youth and families about how critical this care is to them.”
Clapp emphasized a need for intersectionality in efforts fighting laws like SB 140 and dealing with other issues that target oppressed groups, such as rent control and police brutality.
“It's only by fighting together for all of our freedoms that we can actually achieve rights for all,” Clapp said.
Despite the blow of SB 140 taking effect, the transgender community remains resilient. Even though Clapp has faced more discrimination lately, she has also seen a ray of hope.
“I have experienced a higher level of discrimination myself in the last few months than I have in all of my years of being a trans person,” Clapp said. “But at the same time, I have noticed an uptick in the actual organizing of the queer and trans community, and I've noticed an uptick in the solidarity that comes from other cisgender working people and that's what's going to be needed.”